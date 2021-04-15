Letter to the Editor, April 16, 2021: Biden fulfills promises in his first 100 days

Biden fulfills promises

in his first 100 days

President Joe Biden promised us he would focus on the pandemic and the economy as his top priorities — and he has done just that quite well. On COVID-19, his administration — in close concert with private entities (manufacturers, pharmacies, etc.) and state and local governments — has developed and relentlessly is increasing the number of vaccinated people. We are leading the world in this effort. We still have a way to go, which is why we still must be vigilant — and there, too, Biden is leading by example (wearing a mask, social distancing, etc.) He listens to the scientists and does not try to stifle their voices (unlike the former administration, which politicized the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.) Biden's American Rescue Plan has increased needed resources to this effort, as well as to the millions who are out of work by increasing direct payments to the amount promised and extending additional federal unemployment benefits. The changes also have allowed millions to sign up for much-needed health care at a reduced rate under the Affordable Care Act. In addition to these priorities, Biden has kept his promise on climate change (e.g., the Paris climate accord), rebuilt frayed relationships with key allies and he will bring home our troops from Afghanistan. When his party screamed, "Stack the Supreme Court" (after the Republicans rushed approval of Amy Coney Barrett), Biden promised he would appoint a commission to study the court, which has not been reviewed in some time, and he is doing that. He now is laser focused on his next big priority — rebuilding our crumbling infrastructure — and is well on his way. Still more to do (immigration, social justice, etc.) but so far, it certainly is fair to say promises made, promises kept — and this in under 100 days.