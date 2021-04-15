Letter to the Editor, April 16, 2021: Carroll Foy's progress enhances candidacy

Carroll Foy's progress
enhances candidacy
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Virginia’s politics have been transformed in recent years and former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William, who represented the 2nd House District from 2018 to 2020, is the perfect person to continue Virginia’s progress as governor.
As a delegate, Carroll Foy demonstrated leadership, championing the expansion of Medicaid and the passage of the Equal Rights Amendment. She has fought to protect workers and the environment, and helped families make it through the pandemic.
Carroll Foy is committed to criminal justice reform. As a magistrate judge and public defender, she saw how a two-tiered criminal justice system often devastates lives and families without making our communities safer. Her record and vision make her uniquely qualified to lead Virginia into a future where no one gets left behind.
I love how our families’ stories intersect. Carroll Foy grew up in Petersburg, where my great-great-grandfather, Edward David Bland, who was born into slavery, moved after the Civil War. He later was elected to the House of Delegates, where he helped secure public education for every child.
Bland’s granddaughter is my 104-year-old grandmother, whose wisdom continues to guide my life and activism. Carroll Foy’s life also was shaped by her grandmother. When Carroll Foy was a young woman, the grandmother who raised her had a disabling stroke. Her family was forced into brutal choices that too many families face, making the mortgage payment by rationing expensive prescription drugs.
Carroll Foy’s experience of struggle grounds her determination to widen the circle of justice. “I understand the challenges we face because I’ve lived them,” she says.
When Carroll Foy is elected, she will become the first woman governor of Virginia and the country’s first Black woman governor, leading from the former capital of the Confederacy, and leading us toward the inclusive democratic society that must be our future. And I will be celebrating with my grandmother.
Ben Jealous.
President, People For the American Way.
Washington.