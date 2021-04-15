Letter to the Editor, April 16, 2021: Carroll Foy's progress enhances candidacy

Carroll Foy's progress



Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Virginia’s politics have been transformed in recent years and former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William, who represented the 2nd House District from 2018 to 2020, is the perfect person to continue Virginia’s progress as governor.

As a delegate, Carroll Foy demonstrated leadership, championing the expansion of Medicaid and the passage of the Equal Rights Amendment. She has fought to protect workers and the environment, and helped families make it through the pandemic.

Carroll Foy is committed to criminal justice reform. As a magistrate judge and public defender, she saw how a two-tiered criminal justice system often devastates lives and families without making our communities safer. Her record and vision make her uniquely qualified to lead Virginia into a future where no one gets left behind.

I love how our families’ stories intersect. Carroll Foy grew up in Petersburg, where my great-great-grandfather, Edward David Bland, who was born into slavery, moved after the Civil War. He later was elected to the House of Delegates, where he helped secure public education for every child.