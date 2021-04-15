Letter to the Editor, April 16, 2021: Charge user fees; let industry pay cost

Charge user fees;

let industry pay cost

President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill proposes spending on high-speed rail and supersonic commercial air travel. It also includes $174 billion for electric vehicles and charging stations. These transportation initiatives mostly will benefit upper-income Americans who could afford to use them.

If users of high-speed rail, supersonic air travel and electric vehicles would be willing to pay unsubsidized user fees, then private rail, airline and auto companies could finance needed investments. Their shareholders, not taxpayers, would bear the investment risk. If private companies won’t pursue this type of infrastructure investment, government should not pursue it either. With one exception, private investments don’t belong in an infrastructure bill. That exception would be tax credits to private companies based upon societal benefits, such as reduced emissions and reduced highway congestion, created by users of their transportation investments.