Letter to the Editor, April 16, 2021: Short military service offers no guarantees

Short military service

offers no guarantees

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I thank Travis Munding, who wrote an April 14 Letter to the Editor, for his military service.

However, a short four-year stint in the military does not mean the world owes him special treatment. I hope his time in the service was productive in learning new skills and giving him a start in life.

Maybe the cushy, high-paying job he wants is not available right now (he might have to work his way up the ladder), but if he really makes an effort, he can find work (construction, trades, etc.) until economic times get better.

Maybe he needs to study history and see how people managed to survive during much worse times.

Carroll Carter.