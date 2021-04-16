Letter to the Editor, April 17, 2021: Give up fretting about golden-age drivers

Give up fretting about

golden-age drivers

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As the weather warms up, robins begin nest construction and more people are vaccinated, life is beginning to get back to — I hate to say — normal. This means the silver-haired seniors will return to driving down the boulevards and avenues in the left passing lane, so slow that grass grows under their tires.

You can blink your lights behind these golden-age operators, but they can't see you; beep your horn — they can't hear you; or shake your fist as you pass around on the right side, and all you'll get is a simple smile.

Moving in front of them and going even slower doesn't work, either — they think you're one of them. So, you might as well give up, and hope you don't live to be 102 years old. Plus, notice in your rear-view mirror as you speed away, that their turn-signal has been blinking since they left home.

Ernest Irby.