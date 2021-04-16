Letter to the Editor, April 17, 2021: Needed: Constitutional health care amendment?

 Skip to main content
Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Our previous president was correct that the various states should manage the pandemic (albeit probably for a different reason). The federal government does not have the constitutional authority to impose health care requirements on states; although there may be federal statutes that help, a constitutional amendment likely would be needed.

What resulted from the hodgepodge of state initiatives and other deficiencies was a pandemic that persisted and lashed this country.

A single constitutionally-based response may have saved many and lessened the other adverse impacts of a pandemic that is ending soon (we can hope).

Richard Barnes.

Midlothian

