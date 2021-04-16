Letter to the Editor, April 17, 2021: Taxpayers shouldn't pay for English translators

Taxpayers shouldn't pay

for English translators

On recent Richmond Times-Dispatch Opinions pages, there have been submissions urging that services be supplied by the government that people can provide for themselves, i.e., for taxpayers to provide translators for those from foreign countries. One person mentioned translating for her parents as a child. No mention was made of their trying to learn English.

In many cases, people paid large sums to travel here, or displayed great ingenuity and skill to arrive in the United States. Yet after arriving, they seem to think it is up to the taxpayers to provide translators. This would put a huge burden on an already overburdened taxpaying citizenry, especially considering the large number of countries involved. Having lived in a foreign country and learned a foreign language at age 25, I know the value of being able to speak to others in your host country. There are many potential situations where a translator might not readily be available. You could be hit by a car, have your purse snatched or be mugged. Or you could have a medical necessity requiring you to communicate with those who are coming to your aid.