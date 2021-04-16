Letter to the Editor, April 17, 2021: Today's student priorities not best for UR's future

Today's student priorities

not best for UR's future

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Alumni of the University of Richmond (UR) must remain involved in debates over whether to change the names of campus buildings.

I graduated from the university in 1965, a history major. Afterward, I became a professional historian focused on Africa (M.A., Howard University, 1966 and Ph.D., University of California, Los Angeles, 1972).

Using the strongest language this alumnus historian can muster, I urge UR President Ronald Crutcher and the Board of Trustees to retain unmodified the names for Ryland and Freeman Halls.

They should pay close attention to the political arguments of those who want to change building names. Then, with a profound sense of our alma mater’s diverse 180-year history, Crutcher and the trustees should uphold those historical names and persuasively explain why.

Students come and go, their priorities are impermanent. The concerns and passions of today’s undergraduates markedly differ from those of 60 years ago. This historian strongly rejects the inflammatory rhetoric that America irremediably is racist or that our alma mater is, too.