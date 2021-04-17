Letter to the Editor, April 18, 2021: Be skeptical of climate doom 'scare stories'

Be skeptical of climate

doom 'scare stories'

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am getting weary of scare tactics that shout some issue could be a future phenomena. For instance, in 2006, former Vice President Al Gore predicted in his documentary on global warming, “An Inconvenient Truth,” that sea ice in the Arctic would disappear by 2013; melting would cause rising oceans and push the sea inland by 2016, which would cause much of Florida to start sinking beneath the rising waters and New York City to be filled with ocean water; and that polar bears would be extinct by 2021.

Now every day we hear other predictions of doom. I do believe there is global warming. We need to be aware and take reasonable steps. When I was a high school teacher, Newsweek in June 1974 predicted that another ice age was on the horizon.

The average American reads and thinks at a seventh- or eighth-grade level, studies show. So the next time you hear one of these shock stories concerning a possible future happening, just stop and think: Who is saying it and what must happen for it to come true?

Rick Court.