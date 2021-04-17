Letter to the Editor, April 18, 2021:Where do they stand on enlarging court?

Where do they stand

on enlarging court?

Recently, members of the U.S. House of Representatives, along with a U.S. senator and two other individuals, stood on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court building and announced that they had submitted a bill to add four additional justices to the high court. These people have justified this effort (commonly known as packing the court) by claiming that the Supreme Court has become a corrupt agency of the far right. The Supreme Court has consisted of nine judges for more than 150 years and has, by design, wavered between liberal and conservative majorities, but it never has been seen to be a consistent arm of any particular political party. In fact, the idea of packing the court has soundly been dismissed as a bad idea by many members of the court, and multiple politicians and judges. In 1983, our current president even called it a bonehead idea. This bill would end the sovereignty of the Supreme Court by turning it into an arm of whatever political party happens to be in power at a given time.