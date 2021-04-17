 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor, April 18, 2021: Yellen pushes minimum corporate income tax
Editor, Times-Dispatch:

High corporate income taxes under former President Barack Obama motivated many U.S. multinational companies to move their headquarters,  and their money, to lower tax countries. Former President Donald Trump, with the lower taxes that Democrats abhor, induced many of these corporations to repatriate and bring their money back home. President Joe Biden wants to raise corporate income taxes. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is pushing for a global minimum corporate income tax. Smart lady.

Marvin Rosman.

Henrico.

