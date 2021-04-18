Letter to the Editor, April 19, 2021: Rasoul pays attention, gives time to causes

Rasoul pays attention,
gives time to causes
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, would be a huge asset to Virginia as our next lieutenant governor. He is one of those rare politicians who, through his generosity and sincerity, gives me hope for the future of our government.
I have had the honor of meeting Rasoul several times when he has traveled across the state to help with an event and an advocacy workshop to show people how to be more effective and to make a difference. We are not constituents, so he didn't do it for votes but because he cares about the entire state. I always remember that after the workshop, he did not rush off even though he had a long trip ahead of him. He took the time to individually talk to each and every one of us and he did not talk about himself but asked about us. A rare politician, indeed.
Rasoul has been a champion for the environment, workers' rights, health care and women's rights. Presently he is hoping to start a program to help with the many struggles women face as mothers. How insightful is that?
I would encourage everyone to vote in the primaries. Early voting starts April 24 and ends on voting day, June 8. This is your chance to pick a candidate for lieutenant governor about whom you can get excited. For me, that candidate is Del. Sam Rasoul.