Letter to the Editor, April 19, 2021: Rasoul pays attention, gives time to causes

Rasoul pays attention,

gives time to causes

I have had the honor of meeting Rasoul several times when he has traveled across the state to help with an event and an advocacy workshop to show people how to be more effective and to make a difference. We are not constituents, so he didn't do it for votes but because he cares about the entire state. I always remember that after the workshop, he did not rush off even though he had a long trip ahead of him. He took the time to individually talk to each and every one of us and he did not talk about himself but asked about us. A rare politician, indeed.