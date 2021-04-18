Letter to the Editor, April 19 2021: Send casino people back home to Vegas

Send casino people
back home to Vegas
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
There are three reasons why a casino in any of our neighborhoods is bad for Richmonders:
1) It would provide one more way for the most desperate to become destitute. Nobody checks your credit rating at the door. The odds at any betting establishment are stacked against all of the players, and every aspect — décor, music, architecture, food and drink — of every casino is designed to keep people playing until they no longer can.
2) The casino’s losers — which will be nearly all who enter — then will become a problem for social services, police and mental health programs. Besides the normal losers, there will be the addicted who are capable of losing everything, including money for rent, for food, for credit, for transportation and for all of the other aspects of life necessary to support oneself — or one’s family.
3) Finally, almost all of the promises that proponents made when they were trying to buy us will be to some degree broken, with all of us — players and non-players — holding the bag. Imagine the 6th Street Marketplace on steroids. Ask some folks from Baltimore.
One of the operations will be chosen by the city of Richmond and then presented to us for our vote. So don’t squabble now over NIMBY (not in my back yard). Opponents from every Richmond neighborhood and income level need to get together in some way and form a committee that will organize opposition for the long haul, for the summer and for the election. There's no way can citizens outspend the proposers, but citizens can produce clear, objective information brochures; knock on thousands of doors; and send these greedy folks back to Vegas where they belong.