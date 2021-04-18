Letter to the Editor, April 19, 2021: Stand together, never forget the Holocaust

Stand together, never

forget the Holocaust

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In response to the April 11 op-ed, “An opportunity to remember and stand together,” Holocaust Remembrance Day is an annual observance to remember the 6 million Jews who perished in the Holocaust. But my family needs little remembrance. My mom, dad, brother, many aunts and uncles, cousins and friends were included in the crowd marked for violent death.

The month was November. The dumplings my mom had prepared were uneaten and, when we were allowed back into the apartment, tossed in the trash. Luckily, my grandma’s apartment was not affected and we had a place to sleep.

Words cannot describe the further happenings of young and old. They are too gruesome to put on paper. Most of my family died. Mom was taken to the forest to be shot along with many others. My own life was saved when my parents managed to send me to England. The land of the free! I joined the King’s Army and served in World War II for four years.

The Holocaust changed our young lives. We need to talk to our children and grandchildren and teach them to never forget. Remember forever more. And repeat: never again.