Letter to the Editor, April 2, 2021: American values must be available to all people

American values must

be available to all people

Why have educational institutions and localities recently desired to supplant racist names and monuments? The answer is former President Donald Trump and the people to whom his core values appeal. His messages of hatred and fear alerted conservatives, moderates and liberals that there is a virulent strain of anti-democratic white supremacy in America. Racial, ethnic and religious hatred, though subdued by the civil rights movement, still seems to be lingering in our culture, its appeal strengthened by a propaganda of disinformation. The size of the Republican presidential vote and the Jan. 6 attempt to stop the certification of the peaceful transition of power are examples. The polls showing Trump supporters to have unreasonable beliefs such as vaccine hesitancy and "Stop the Steal" (the term arose to describe far-right and conservative campaign promoting the conspiracy theory of fraud in the recent election) raised the issues of whether we as a people still are moral, unselfish and rational enough to keep our republic. Hate subdues the rationality that is necessary to democracy, moral reasoning and our duty to others. Americans must remind each other that our values are not the values of any particular group. Democracy, the rule of law and human rights must be available to all Americans to be American values.