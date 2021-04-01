Letter to the Editor, April 2, 2021: Equality Act guarantees discrimination protection

Equality Act guarantees

discrimination protection

I read with great admiration Brenda Walker's March 29 op-ed, “Making our country a safer, more just place to live." The Equality Act would extend comprehensive protections for the LGBTQ+ community against discrimination in housing, employment and public spaces. Further, religious organizations have ample protections, which will not be encumbered by the Equality Act. Any argument that the Equality Act will mandate acceptance of others in violation of religious freedom is a tired trope, the exact argument made during the civil rights movement to prevent desegregation and anti-discrimination laws from going into effect. Indeed, the Equality Act would bring our country into the 21st century because of the protections it would enshrine for all. Walker shares her sister's painful journey in our country to challenge us, so that we can prevent it from happening again to our loved ones. We as a nation have the opportunity to be on the right side of history, which means learning from and no longer living in the past.