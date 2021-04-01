Letter to the Editor, April 2, 2021: Sunrise Richmond, youth and climate movement

Youth-led climate group

fights distribution center

I am a part of Sunrise Richmond, a youth-led climate movement. We have been fighting against the building of a distribution center for Wegmans in the Brown Grove community in Hanover County since the proposed site contains unmarked graves of formerly enslaved people in addition to wetland areas. To build anything on a site — which is the only trace most of the residents have to their lineage and any construction would cause future flooding in the area to worsen — would be an insult to this historically Black community. It has already been burdened by having a landfill, truck stop, concrete facility and even an airport expansion. To build the complex in this area would erase their ancestral history, which few Black communities in America are privileged to know.