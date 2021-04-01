Letter to the Editor, April 2, 2021: Vaccinations possible with volunteer help

Vaccinations possible
with volunteer help
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
For those who yet have to experience firsthand the enormous, effective, historic COVID-19 vaccination effort underway, it is vital to share the upside of this process as we struggle together to overcome a public health challenge.
In communities all over this nation, there have been large and dedicated teams of local volunteers mobilized to vaccinate as many members of the population as possible, with as much urgency as possible. Among those are two that this writer has experienced up close: the Henrico and Chickahominy Medical Reserve Corps, coordinated by the local districts of the Virginia Department of Health, and the University of Virginia COVID-19 vaccination project in Charlottesville. These are but two of many thousands of efforts, mostly staffed by volunteers who are serving in organized mass clinics, mobilized to roll out the vaccines — the best hope of stopping the COVID-19 virus. In the case of the UVA clinics, many third-year students from the School of Nursing are participating. These future health care professionals will be shaped by their memorable experiences.
The late beloved children’s television personality, Fred Rogers, shared these comforting words: “When I was a boy and I saw scary things in the news, my mother would say, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’” This huge volunteer force, made up of dedicated and determined helpers, deserves our gratitude and awe. Millions of Americans already have benefited from their efforts.