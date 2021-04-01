Letter to the Editor, April 2, 2021: Vaccinations possible with volunteer help

Vaccinations possible

with volunteer help

In communities all over this nation, there have been large and dedicated teams of local volunteers mobilized to vaccinate as many members of the population as possible, with as much urgency as possible. Among those are two that this writer has experienced up close: the Henrico and Chickahominy Medical Reserve Corps, coordinated by the local districts of the Virginia Department of Health, and the University of Virginia COVID-19 vaccination project in Charlottesville. These are but two of many thousands of efforts, mostly staffed by volunteers who are serving in organized mass clinics, mobilized to roll out the vaccines — the best hope of stopping the COVID-19 virus. In the case of the UVA clinics, many third-year students from the School of Nursing are participating. These future health care professionals will be shaped by their memorable experiences.