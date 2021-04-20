Letter to the Editor, April 21, 2021: For The People Act strengthens democracy

For The People Act

strengthens democracy

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Two years ago in the U.S. Congress, every House Democrat supported, and every Senate Democrat co-sponsored, the most comprehensive package of democracy reforms since Watergate. The For the People Act, House Resolution 1, delivered on a promise to the American people to take on political corruption and reform our voting system to ensure every voice is heard and counted. Unfortunately, then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., condemned H.R. 1 to his legislative graveyard.

The For the People Act would address many of the challenges voters experienced in the 2020 election by ensuring in the future that everyone can safely, conveniently and securely cast their ballots. H.R. 1 would eliminate unnecessary barriers to voter registration and boost participation, while setting standardized guidelines for absentee voting, requiring each state to have adequate periods of safe early voting, ensuring no voter faces discrimination, modernizing the voter registration process, and providing states the funding and equipment they need to administer and protect our elections.