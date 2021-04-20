Letter to the Editor, April 21, 2021: Life too short: Drive fast, blink your lights

Life too short: Drive

fast, blink your lights

Never, in my 68 years, have I ever been inclined to write a Letter to the Editor until now. After reading the April 17 letter entitled "Give up fretting about golden-age drivers" by Ernest Irby, I was bothered enough that I had to respond. Obviously from his letter, he and his destination are much more important than everyone else forced to share the road.

Years ago when my father was descending into dementia and couldn't remember my name, his greatest joy was driving. I would take him out and supervise him as he drove and smiled the entire time. It is one of my fondest memories of my dad before he passed away. Did he do some of the things the writer mentioned? Yes. Did I care? No. I was happy he was alive and smiling at that time. So I have some wishes for Irby. I wish for you to get caught blinking your lights and speeding away as those both are against the law. I wish you a lifetime of drivers who you feel you have to shake your fist at and I wish you a multitude of red lights along your way. Maybe, just maybe, the next time you see a driver with a simple smile, it might occur to you that life is much too short not to be enjoyed. Embrace the joys of life like driving in the left lane with your blinker going and a simple smile on your face.