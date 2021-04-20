Letter to the Editor, April 21, 2021: Political views impact decision to alter court

Political views impact

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In an April 18 Letter to the Editor, "Where do they stand on enlarging the court," Blake Freeman states that the number of members of the U.S. Supreme Court hasn't changed for 150 years. I'm afraid this is not correct.

Justice Antonin Scalia passed away Feb. 13, 2016, and the Republican-controlled Senate refused to confirm a successor for 14 months, effectively reducing the number of justices from nine to eight. In addition, several Republican senators stated that if Hilary Clinton won the 2016 presidential election and the Republicans retained control of the Senate, they would refuse to confirm any justice Clinton nominated. They were content for the court to continue with a reduced number for years to come.

It seems that changing the size of the court only is a problem for Freeman when the Democrats wish to do it.

David Fishman.