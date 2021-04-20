Letter to the Editor, April 21, 2021: Read letter's contents, then make judgment

Read letter's contents,

then make judgment

In his April 16 Letter to the Editor, Carroll Carter completely missed the point of a young serviceman's April 14 letter. At issue was the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC), not the job market. The assumption on Carter's part, that the new veteran expects a cushy job after four years in the military, is complete conjecture. The way I read it, the young veteran understood that the pandemic took away many jobs, and he simply was waiting for his unemployment claim to be processed, which took way too long. My assistant, whom I had to furlough thanks to COVID-19, suffers from multiple sclerosis and has huge medication expenses; she also had her VEC benefits lapse without explanation, and had to wait way too long for them to resume.