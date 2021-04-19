Letter to the Editor, April 21, 2021: Roosevelt's caution applies to left-leaners

Roosevelt's caution

applies to left-leaners

I write in response to Karen Olshansky's April 18 Letter to the Editor, "Maybe Different Types of Personal Freedom?" Her quote from Eleanor Roosevelt is right on target: "With freedom comes responsibility. For the person who is unwilling to grow up, the person who does not want to carry his own weight, this is a frightening prospect." She applies this statement to U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, when she should be applying it to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. In his prestigious position, Fauci has the responsibility to give straight answers to the American public but constantly flip-flops on his advice for conquering the COVID-19 virus.