Letter to the Editor, April 22, 2021: Expecting safe return home too much to ask?

Expecting safe return

home too much to ask?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I've been thinking it might be time to venture out from the security of my home into the wider world and begin testing what normal feels like. However, the news of the past several days has made me wonder if that is wise.

April 18: Kenosha, Wis., 3 people dead

April 18: Austin, Texas, 3 people dead

April 15: Indianapolis, 8 people dead

March 22: Boulder, Colo., 10 people dead

March 16: Atlanta, 8 people dead

March 16: Springfield, Mo., 5 people dead

Our lack of gun safety laws is fueling an epidemic of slaughter. It does not have to be this way. Between 1994 and 2004, there was a ban on the purchase of assault weapons. The result was an estimated 70% reduction in mass shootings. Despite several legal challenges, the ban stood.