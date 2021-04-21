Letter to the Editor, April 22, 2021: Expecting safe return home too much to ask?

Expecting safe return
home too much to ask?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I've been thinking it might be time to venture out from the security of my home into the wider world and begin testing what normal feels like. However, the news of the past several days has made me wonder if that is wise.
April 18: Kenosha, Wis., 3 people dead
April 18: Austin, Texas, 3 people dead
April 15: Indianapolis, 8 people dead
March 22: Boulder, Colo., 10 people dead
March 16: Atlanta, 8 people dead
March 16: Springfield, Mo., 5 people dead
Our lack of gun safety laws is fueling an epidemic of slaughter. It does not have to be this way. Between 1994 and 2004, there was a ban on the purchase of assault weapons. The result was an estimated 70% reduction in mass shootings. Despite several legal challenges, the ban stood.
How many more deaths have to happen before members of Congress listen to the two-thirds of Americans who want a renewed ban on assault weapons and the more than 80% who want common sense gun safety, such as background checks and red flag laws?