Letter to the Editor, April 22, 2021: Foster care should use same-sex couple homes

Foster care should use

same-sex couple homes

My goal is to encourage consideration of the negative ramifications of discrimination within foster care and adoption that currently takes place because of the conscious clause, which allows child-placing agencies to refuse services to LGBTQ+ couples from fostering and adopting children in need of families. Using the direct foster care reports from the Virginia Department of Social Services in 2020, UMFS surveyed Virginia foster care statistics and found that there are more than 5,500 children in foster care in Virginia, with 1,700 in need of adoptive families. Based on these statistics, reports show that a child stays in foster care for 21 months, with 19% of youth exiting the foster care system and aging out at 18. Reports also show that 20% of these youths become homeless because of lack of resources and skills to maintain independence. Currently, Virginia ranks as one of the worst states in the U.S. for foster care. LGBTQ+ foster youth experience intensified challenges because they face additional traumatic factors from increased instability within home and school life, rejection from their homes of origin or foster family homes, agency and placement discrimination, and the overall lack of LGBTQ+ affirming placements and cultural competency. When so many children are in need of placements, we don’t have the room to refuse families from providing care and permanency because of their sexual orientation.