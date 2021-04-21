Letter to the Editor, April 22, 2021: ID often required, so why not to vote?

ID often required,

so why not to vote?

I agree with Jim Peace in his April 18 Letter to the Editor. It is hard for me to understand the argument for not requiring a photo identification (ID) in order to vote. I am required to show a photo ID every time I request services in a doctor’s office or at a hospital. I was required to show a photo ID when I enrolled for Social Security benefits. A photo ID is requested when I purchase wine at the grocery store, even though I visibly am old enough. I suspect the same is true for purchasing cigarettes and CBD products, and likely will be the case once marijuana is legalized. A photo ID was required at the facility where I recently received my COVID-19 vaccine. My employer is required to review and document two forms of identification when new employees are hired. Banks often require photo IDs before transacting business with a customer. Air travel, train travel and so many more activities require a photo ID. And people comply. Why, then, is it so unreasonable to require a photo ID from a voter? I do not understand.