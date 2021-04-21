Letter to the Editor, April 22, 2021: Which U.S. residents are the immigrants?

Which U.S. residents

are the immigrants?

Who are these people at our southern border? Why, they all appear Hispanic to me. And what is the ancestry of these people? Partially they are of European descent, but mostly they are descended from Native American peoples. That's right. Their ancestors were here long before Europeans showed up and started enforcing their own borders on the people who already were here. What right do we have to tell them that they are not welcome in certain parts of these American continents?