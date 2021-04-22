Letter to the Editor, April 23, 2021: Climate catastrophists ignore reverse effects

Climate catastrophists

ignore reverse effects

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am amazed at the inability of the climate catastrophists to be honest about the adverse effects their preferred remedies would have on people.

Automobiles are not the only source of carbon dioxide, yet the climate obsessed would have one believe so with their relentless attempts to malign oil. There are other areas that are worthy of scrutiny. In 2020, China brought more coal-powered plants online than the rest of the world retired. Second, the cement industry is responsible for emitting 2.8 billion tons of CO2 annually, with China accounting for 56% of the world’s consumption. If the cement industry were a country, it would be the world’s third-largest emitter of CO2. Wherever practical, wood should be considered as an alternative. It epitomizes sustainable building. One acre of productive southern pine forest perpetually can absorb the CO2 emitted by one car of average efficiency (22-25 mpg) driving 14,000 miles per year by locking that CO2 into framing and sheathing material found in houses. Additional benefits of managed forests include clean water, wildlife habitat, human recreation and many reliable jobs.