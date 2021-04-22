Letter to the Editor, April 23, 2021: Climate change real, no action, right action?

Climate change real,
no action, right action?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Anyone familiar with live theater will recognize a Greek chorus — actors recruited and paid to narrate and wail empathy with the protagonist’s struggles. We are weary of hearing these disingenuous and ill-informed sympathetic wails from the climate-denying chorus supporting the status quo.
As in the response to my April 11 Letter to the Editor, through this publication we’re hearing it all from this chorus: no future in transitioning to electric vehicles because, for unknown reasons, it will be impossible to build charging stations. Most CO2 emissions come from outside the U.S. so we completely are helpless. “No science, data or metrics” exist to support renewables as anything more than a fantasy. Volcanoes outpace us in CO2 emissions, so why cut ours? Expecting large utilities to transition to renewables will mean daily brownouts. Any government policies eliminating enormous tax giveaways to gas and oil industries or ending their “pollute for free” status will lead to unbearable economic burdens, when we finally will see true environmental racism.
Each of these canards factually is wrong, but they carry a planned message — while climate change might be real, no action is the only right action.
Fortunately, those who do read the science, know the data and understand the metrics continue to move ahead. Renewables rapidly became the cheapest form of energy and are on track to steadily become reliable.
A tax on CO2 pollution with revenues sent to front-line communities will correct archaic market and social errors, while effectively redirecting the $1.85 trillion in annual global fossil fuel investments.
Ann Pierce.
Richmond.