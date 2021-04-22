Letter to the Editor, April 23, 2021: Climate change real, no action, right action?

Climate change real,

no action, right action?

As in the response to my April 11 Letter to the Editor, through this publication we’re hearing it all from this chorus: no future in transitioning to electric vehicles because, for unknown reasons, it will be impossible to build charging stations. Most CO2 emissions come from outside the U.S. so we completely are helpless. “No science, data or metrics” exist to support renewables as anything more than a fantasy. Volcanoes outpace us in CO2 emissions, so why cut ours? Expecting large utilities to transition to renewables will mean daily brownouts. Any government policies eliminating enormous tax giveaways to gas and oil industries or ending their “pollute for free” status will lead to unbearable economic burdens, when we finally will see true environmental racism.