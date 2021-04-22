Letter to the Editor, April 23, 2021: Possibility of being shot at any time is constant

Possibility of being shot

at any time is constant

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

An anchor on the national news Sunday night said she didn’t know which story to open with — the mass shooting at the FedEx facility that killed eight people, the three people shot in a bar in Kenosha, Wis., or the shooting in Austin, Texas, that killed three people. Forty-eight people reportedly have been shot in the last month in mass shooting that each killed four or more in this land of the free — but who is keeping score?

There now are more guns in this country than people. Assault munitions now are the weapons of choice. We have been told for years that guns don’t kill people, which is true. However, the bullets that come out of them certainly do.

The government is coming to take away your guns — just how will it do that? Storm troopers coming to your house to confiscate your legally purchased guns will not happen in our society. Our courts will see to that.

The reasons for these deaths vary from drug wars, jealous lovers, disgruntled former employees and anger management to the mentally ill. Most gun violence is carried out by men with scores to settle or manliness to prove. Killing each other with automatic weapons is easy.