Letter to the Editor, April 24, 2021: Investigation deflects parole board's problems

Investigation deflects

parole board's problems

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Thanks to the Richmond Times-Dispatch for its excellent and continued coverage of the Virginia Parole Board investigation. Based on information now reported, it appears that the secretary of public safety and homeland security and other administration officials are more concerned with defending questionable actions of the parole board and leveling attacks at the Office of the State Inspector General (OSIG) than they are with the safety and security of the general public.

While the board’s inner workings are exempt from the Freedom of Information Act, the results of their deliberations are quite the opposite because of the many families, law enforcement personnel and parole officials affected by their decisions. Prior to the findings noted in the OSIG audit report that were made public, there had been numerous disclosures in the news of procedural violations by the board. Much of the information was out there.