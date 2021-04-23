Letter to the Editor, April 24, 2021: No effort to job hunt was key to response

No effort to job hunt

was key to response

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The April 21 Letter to the Editor by Linda W. Terry totally missed the point of my April 16 letter. Terry's story of her employee's situation with the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) is not relevant to the story.

I thought the serviceman's April 14 Letter to the Editor indicated he was unhappy with the process of getting VEC benefits. I saw no indication from his letter that he made any effort to find employment. As I said, there are many blue-collar jobs begging for employees and offering good wages.

Terry should study history and learn how people in past times have managed to adapt during bad times, which might involve speaking with people who grew up during the Great Depression of the 1930s and World War II in the 1940s.

I hope his military service taught him skills that he can use for the rest of his life and once again, I thank him for his service.

Carroll Carter.