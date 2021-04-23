 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor, April 24, 2021: Police should ticket cars left in fire lanes

Police should ticket

cars left in fire lanes

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I both am surprised and disgusted at the number of people who totally disregard the "No Stopping Fire Lane" and "No Parking Fire Lane" signs in shopping areas in Henrico County. Either they can’t read, just don’t care, or do not think laws and regulations apply to them. If there happened to be an emergency and they were impacted, I am sure they would be the first to complain if some driver’s parking habit hampered the emergency response. Why do the Henrico police allow this? Surely, while on patrol, they could take a quick swing through the strip centers, and if they encounter one of these better-than-thou-drivers, a citation might help correct the problem. I’ll wager that I am not the only driver to encounter these individuals. I hope something can be done to correct this problem before it is too late.

William Grigg.

Henrico.

