Letter to the Editor, April 24, 2021: Use blinkers, slow to show cooperation

Use blinkers, slow

to show cooperation

According to news reports, the incident involving Lt. Caron Nazario and the Windsor police was caused or exacerbated by Nazario's failure to immediately pull over after police activated their flashing lights. Nazario was looking for a well-lit place to stop. The police thought he was trying to elude them.

I have a fairly simple suggestion for this situation: If a motorist sees police lights behind him but does not consider it safe to pull over then, he should activate his car's blinking hazard lights and slow to five miles per hour below the speed limit. This would let the officer know that the driver sees the police lights and will pull over as soon as possible. Such a universal signal could help prevent the kind of misunderstanding that started Nazario's traffic stop off on the wrong foot.