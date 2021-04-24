Letter to the Editor, April 25, 2021: Chauvin verdict means shift in unjust system

Chauvin verdict means
shift in unjust system
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The April 20 Derek Chauvin trial verdict makes me recall everything that has transpired since May 25 of this past year: All of the lives that irrevocably have been altered, not simply because of the heinous actions of Chauvin, but the heroic response of the eyewitnesses in recording the events of that day that helped shape the trial results. Had there not been video evidence of George Floyd's murder by torture, the outcome of this trial would have been very different.
This verdict represents a shift in power as it relates to the use (or perhaps abuse) of power by the police. It no longer is just the voices of a marginalized people crying out for justice. The awareness of an unjust system is being hearkened by all who recognize how elements of the system have destroyed the very fabric of the communities of those who they are supposed to serve and protect.
As we celebrate the favorable outcome, remember this victory was only vindication for the Floyd family. The sentencing of Chauvin will represent accountability for his actions. These are the first two steps toward justice, which is not an endgame where we can rest on our laurels. Justice is an ongoing process, which will require sustained and focused vigilance in redefining standards and changing the paradigms that maintain the status quo. Other considerations include developing a system of public safety and law enforcement that will require the police to exercise integrity, learning proper use of situational awareness in their duties and building trust within the communities they serve. No nation can claim to be free as long as any demographic suffers under the chronic, systemic oppression from those who are in authority. They are charged with providing a fair system of justice and creating a climate where citizens can live and prosper. The proverbial knee must be removed from all of our necks.