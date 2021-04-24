Letter to the Editor, April 25, 2021: Chauvin verdict means shift in unjust system

Chauvin verdict means

shift in unjust system

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The April 20 Derek Chauvin trial verdict makes me recall everything that has transpired since May 25 of this past year: All of the lives that irrevocably have been altered, not simply because of the heinous actions of Chauvin, but the heroic response of the eyewitnesses in recording the events of that day that helped shape the trial results. Had there not been video evidence of George Floyd's murder by torture, the outcome of this trial would have been very different.

This verdict represents a shift in power as it relates to the use (or perhaps abuse) of power by the police. It no longer is just the voices of a marginalized people crying out for justice. The awareness of an unjust system is being hearkened by all who recognize how elements of the system have destroyed the very fabric of the communities of those who they are supposed to serve and protect.