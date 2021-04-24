Letter to the Editor, April 25, 2021: Easier to buy gun, than register to vote

Easier to buy gun,

than register to vote

In an April 22 Letter to the Editor, Tanya Dolphin was wondering why it was an issue for everyone to be required to have an identification card (ID) to vote. At this time, according to what I can find, one has to go to an office of the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles to obtain an ID. That is a challenge, since everyone has to make an appointment and sometimes wait months to go there. Most people have no problem with the ID issue except that it is difficult to obtain one. If the government set up kiosks or opened neighborhood ID locations, that would change the equation. However, people who work two jobs just to feed their family neither have the time nor the the inclination to spend a day obtaining an ID. In Georgia and Texas, they will be forced to drive 20 miles to a registrar to get those IDs. Therein lies the problem. It is easier to buy a gun than it is to register to vote.