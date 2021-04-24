Letter to the Editor, April 25, 2021: Lower violence level, still justice is served

Lower violence level,

still justice is served

The news is filled, seemingly daily, with reports about police encounters with unarmed persons of color, primarily Blacks. These encounters frequently end up tragically violent, often resulting in death. Many of these violent encounters result from traffic stops for very minor offenses. Yes, a traffic stop can be dangerous for police officers. So, reducing the number of these encounters is advantageous to the police, too.

Maybe the police just could record the vehicle make, model and license plate number (dashcams?) for a traffic ticket and cease these unnecessary traffic stops. A broken taillight or an out-of-date registration should not result in a death sentence. Traffic stops should be for issues involving public safety, such as reckless driving, excessive speeding, etc.

Instead, send the vehicle owner a traffic ticket in the mail. Will this work? Well, it has for the German police for many decades. There, the vehicle owner gets the mailed ticket with a letter that gives the following options. Go to a designated place (in Germany, usually a post office) and pay the fine. Or take your case to court to fight the ticket and the fine. Included is a warning that failure to get the court to dismiss means paying court costs as well as the fine. Almost everyone pays the original fine. No violence, plus justice is served.