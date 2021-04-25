Letter to the Editor, April 26, 2021: Don't toss baby out with the bathwater

Don't toss baby out

with the bathwater

Technology is shedding light on the police forces around the country and educating the public that there is a real issue with rouge police officers. But let's take a step back. Every profession has rogue practitioners. Rogue doctors overprescribe opioids for profit. Rogue lawyers use their skills to steal funds from vulnerable clients. The question is not are there rogue police officers, but what do we do about them? Instead of grouping all police officers, doctors, lawyers, etc., into a group based on the bad eggs, why not accept the obvious and spend our energies on how to work toward correcting the situation?

With respect to police officers, I see an obvious problem — money. Acceptance into the force begins with salaries in the mid-$40,000 range. One local county currently has more than 40 openings for new officers. Given this, what attracts someone to be a police officer? The vast majority, surely, are drawn to help the community with the offer to move up the ranks for higher pay. But the rogue might see it as a chance to have power and control over other citizens. What drives this need is not the point. The point is, how do we solve this problem? Two ways — pay higher starting salaries and improve the review process of officers when they step out of line. Officer Derek Chauvin had a reported 18 complaints. A step forward would be to let an outside agency, skilled in screening applicants, help to review complaints and sort out the real from the false. Given the authority to act, ultimately the agency could remove the officer. Surely, some form of this oversight now is in place, but apparently it needs tweaking. Let's be reasonable and keep the baby.