Letter to the Editor, April 26, 2021: Females moving forward bump McAuliffe aside

Females moving forward

bump McAuliffe aside

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I listened to the announcement that former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe again is running for the same office again. I liked McAuliffe; the fact is, I donated, campaigned and voted for him.

That was then, this is now.

In 2013, women from across Virginia prepared to hold a rally at the state Capitol. We were tired of the inequities and attacks on our reproductive rights. Virginia still hadn’t ratified the Equal Rights Amendment, but we since have changed that.

Before the rally date, I reached out to Robby Mook, McAuliffe’s campaign manager at the time, and invited the gubernatorial candidate to speak. He would have the ears of hundreds of women to make his pitch. Then a state delegate, now state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, was one of our featured speakers. I never heard back from McAuliffe’s campaign; but he showed up that day, and cut in line.

Well, he’s back, with his sense of privilege showing again; only this time there are two qualified female candidates for governor in the Democratic primary.