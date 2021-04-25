Letter to the Editor, April 26, 2021: Females moving forward bump McAuliffe aside

Females moving forward
bump McAuliffe aside
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I listened to the announcement that former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe again is running for the same office again. I liked McAuliffe; the fact is, I donated, campaigned and voted for him.
That was then, this is now.
In 2013, women from across Virginia prepared to hold a rally at the state Capitol. We were tired of the inequities and attacks on our reproductive rights. Virginia still hadn’t ratified the Equal Rights Amendment, but we since have changed that.
Before the rally date, I reached out to Robby Mook, McAuliffe’s campaign manager at the time, and invited the gubernatorial candidate to speak. He would have the ears of hundreds of women to make his pitch. Then a state delegate, now state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, was one of our featured speakers. I never heard back from McAuliffe’s campaign; but he showed up that day, and cut in line.
Well, he’s back, with his sense of privilege showing again; only this time there are two qualified female candidates for governor in the Democratic primary.
I don’t understand McAuliffe’s insouciance to the fact that McClellan, with 15 years of legislative service, had announced her candidacy months earlier. Does he not understand the progress that we have made, without his help? Is he unaware that his $2 billion plan for record investment in education is the same plan that McClellan and Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, introduced to the General Assembly in January 2020? Is he tone deaf to the voters’ attitude changes toward corporate politics and Dominion Energy?
Return of the Mac? He’s returned all right but this time, the women I know who helped him move to the front of the line the first time, now realize that it’s our turn. We’re supporting McClellan, who politely has waited long enough. So to McAuliffe, "I say thank you, but no thank you."
Leslie Rubio.
Richmond.