Letter to the Editor, April 26, 2021: How does 'Greek life' serve any purpose?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:

What is the purpose of "Greek life" on college campuses? The acceptance process begins in humiliation and cow-tailing — being subservient. Is this what we want from our business leaders? And then you become the one who  humiliates pledges. How does that make you a better person? A better leader? To degrade your fellow human is deplorable. I do not understand what is supposed to be so terrific about this "Greek life?"

Kent Kannegieter.

Glen Allen.

