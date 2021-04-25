Letter to the Editor, April 26, 2021: How does 'Greek life' serve any purpose?

How does 'Greek life'

serve any purpose?

What is the purpose of "Greek life" on college campuses? The acceptance process begins in humiliation and cow-tailing — being subservient. Is this what we want from our business leaders? And then you become the one who humiliates pledges. How does that make you a better person? A better leader? To degrade your fellow human is deplorable. I do not understand what is supposed to be so terrific about this "Greek life?"