Letter to the Editor, April 26, 2021: Reopening DMV offices now is long overdue

Reopening DMV offices
now is long overdue
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Why can't I get into a Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office for a road skills test? I work in a fast-food restaurant that serves more than 1,000 people a day. Wearing a mask, I can go to a Walmart Supercenter with hundreds of masked people, or I can get a COVID-19 shot in a crowded location with hundreds of masked people. However, when you go online and try to schedule an appointment at one of the few DMV branches that administer driving tests, there are no openings for the next year. Because I am unable to obtain a driver's license, I have lost job opportunities. I pay for a car and insure it, but I can't drive it.
The DMV already is known for its ineptitude and slowness. So, how will it pull itself out of this self-inflicted mess when it barely functioned before the pandemic? Every day, teens turn 16 years old and people move to Virginia; both groups are required to take this test.
Will there be enough years left for Virginia's DMV to clear up these problems? The state must reopen DMV services. These people are the same people eating at my restaurant and shopping at local stores. Let's stop this wasteful business.
Horace Worrell.