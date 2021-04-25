Letter to the Editor, April 26, 2021: Reopening DMV offices now is long overdue

Reopening DMV offices

now is long overdue

Why can't I get into a Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office for a road skills test? I work in a fast-food restaurant that serves more than 1,000 people a day. Wearing a mask, I can go to a Walmart Supercenter with hundreds of masked people, or I can get a COVID-19 shot in a crowded location with hundreds of masked people. However, when you go online and try to schedule an appointment at one of the few DMV branches that administer driving tests, there are no openings for the next year. Because I am unable to obtain a driver's license, I have lost job opportunities. I pay for a car and insure it, but I can't drive it.