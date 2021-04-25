Letter to the Editor, April 26, 2021: Teacher's influence stays with students, friends

Teacher’s influence stays with students, friends

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Years ago, as a new public school teacher to the Richmond community, I was teamed with a “buddy” by the name of Carol Stuart. Not only was she one of my co-workers, she also was a great neighbor who lived across the street from my young family. She and her husband raised their own children, but Stuart possessed a remarkable gift — a genuine interest in the little people of our neighborhood.

As a science teacher, she related to these children with her amazing tricks of wizardry using everyday items. Suffering from allergies as well as other respiratory ailments, Stuart always wore a mask out-of-doors while showing others the beauty of nature within her yard.

Stuart was one of the senior citizens on our street. She taught most of the children and their parents, too. This iconic woman mentored me in so many ways. She often would give up her planning period in order for me to take attendance and perform other classroom duties.

I often wonder how she would react in this global pandemic and era we now are experiencing. I am sure that the wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing and receiving vaccinations all would be important parts to her daily living.