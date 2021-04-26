Letter to the Editor, April 27, 2021: Fraternity member offers reasons for 'Greek life'

Fraternity member offers

reasons for 'Greek life'

I attended a large state university with thousands of students. My fraternity was the organization that provided me leadership experiences, lifelong friendships and a “home away from home.” My brothers gather for annual reunions to learn about each other's professional and personal activities. When I travel the country, I meet fraternity brothers from chapters in other states. The new members of each chapter become full members within 96 hours after being invited to join. I became a better leader in my corporate and association career because of my fraternity membership. These are the terrific reasons for “Greek life.”