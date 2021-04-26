Letter to the Editor, April 27, 2021: Goochland museum offers historic insight

Goochland museum

offers historic insight

In today's hyperpolarized racial situation, it might be worthwhile to reflect on what remains in a former, small two-room schoolhouse in western Goochland. The Second Union Rosenwald School (now a museum) was built in 1918 by the local community with the help of Julius Rosenwald and inspired by Booker T. Washington. Approximately 5,000 of these schools were built in the Jim Crow South to educate African American children. Many important Blacks were educated in these schools. Today, this former school is a focal point for Goochland County schoolchildren and many interested parties. This museum allows one to gain insight into the times and efforts of many people of various backgrounds that went against the tide of bigotry and racism, and followed the golden rule and the aspirations of this country's founding documents.