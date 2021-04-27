Letter to the Editor, April 28, 2021: Casino development can harm many areas

Casino development

can harm many areas

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I moved back to Richmond in March 2019, just in time to watch and participate in some major changes. However, the most recent issue seems to have received very little media coverage even though it is a polarizing subject. I, of course, am speaking about the proposed establishment of the first casino in Richmond, specifically the proposal to site a casino at the Bow Tie Cinemas in Scott's Addition.

The Richmond city council cites increased tax revenue and jobs as primary public benefits of this project and that is an attractive promise. However, most jobs created through these developments either are temporary jobs, such as initial construction, or are low-paying, service-industry jobs. Historically, evidence shows that the presence of casinos does little to increase funding to schools, treatment centers for gambling-related addictions, or positively impact disadvantaged and marginalized communities. A March 4 article in The Philadelphia Inquirer states that “gambling has barely budged the economic needle,” and there are more than five casinos in the Philadelphia area.