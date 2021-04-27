Letter to the Editor, April 28, 2021: Is this what's best for our community?

Is this what's best

for our community?

The primary justification for a casino in Richmond is job creation. Has anyone paused to think about the quality of these jobs? Will they improve the quality of life for Richmonders? When I was 23 years old, I thought I had landed my dream job of working in the sportsbook (a place where a gambler can wager on various sports competitions) of a brand-new casino on the Las Vegas Strip. My job was to take bets on sporting events and horse racing. I was surrounded by large TV screens playing sports from around the world. For a sports lover, I couldn’t have landed a better job. Slowly, I began to learn who the regular customers were and eventually their stories. I began to realize that much of my work was to take bets from people who needed the money for more important things, sometimes for something as obvious as dental work. I began to know people who spent free time at the casino instead of with their families or friends. Finally, I realized that I wasn’t providing a service. Rather, I was contributing to something that was harmful to society. Within a year, I quit my “dream job.” Those who are excited that Richmond will gain jobs though a new casino need to realize that these jobs likely will lower the quality of life for those who are employed. It’s hard to look at yourself in the mirror when you know what you are contributing to is doing more harm than good. My hope is that when its time to decide if a casino will be built in the Richmond area, everyone who takes part in that decision will take a long look in the mirror and ask, “Is this what is best for our community?”