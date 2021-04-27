Letter to the Editor, April 28, 2021: New jobs might aid economy for city, state

New jobs might aid

economy for city, state

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

We need more good-paying jobs to be created within the Richmond and Virginia economies. More jobs for the people simply mean direct incomes for employees and, of course, mean unlimited incomes both for the commonwealth and for the federal government. Such payments will be generated by income and corporate taxes, etc.

Dwelling on the above generally accepted American dreams (more better-paying jobs), I want to believe that the opening of ONE Casino + Resort in Richmond can help eradicate unemployment issues and revamp the economy for further investments.

Once more, we need the proposed ONE Casino to make the local and state economy viable for further investments in respect to the provision of more good-paying jobs.

Festus Misheck Kpukumu.