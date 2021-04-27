Letter to the Editor, April 28, 2021: Vote 'no' on casino, or let vote count this fall

Vote 'no' on casino, or

let vote count this fall

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It is hard to imagine a worse idea for the long-term economic or cultural health of Richmond than allowing a casino to be built, let alone encouraging such a move. Richmonders must understand that the regional casinos of today are far different from the Las Vegas resort casinos. Today’s casinos primarily are facilities filled with modern slot machines. These machines are not the stuff of movies, with coins tumbling out. Modern slots are sophisticated computers, programmed for fast, continuous and repeat betting. Even traditional table games likely are to be controlled by a computer.

Studies over the past decade have provided evidence of the exploitative effects of regional casino gambling on lower-income groups. Easy access to casinos is a key factor. Modern slot machines carefully are designed to be highly addictive and to ensure that the longer you play, the more you lose. Today’s casinos depend on problem gamblers for much of their revenue base.