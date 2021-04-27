Letter to the Editor, April 28, 2021: Vote 'no' on casino, or let vote count this fall

Vote 'no' on casino, or
let vote count this fall
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It is hard to imagine a worse idea for the long-term economic or cultural health of Richmond than allowing a casino to be built, let alone encouraging such a move. Richmonders must understand that the regional casinos of today are far different from the Las Vegas resort casinos. Today’s casinos primarily are facilities filled with modern slot machines. These machines are not the stuff of movies, with coins tumbling out. Modern slots are sophisticated computers, programmed for fast, continuous and repeat betting. Even traditional table games likely are to be controlled by a computer.
Studies over the past decade have provided evidence of the exploitative effects of regional casino gambling on lower-income groups. Easy access to casinos is a key factor. Modern slot machines carefully are designed to be highly addictive and to ensure that the longer you play, the more you lose. Today’s casinos depend on problem gamblers for much of their revenue base.
As a longtime Northside resident, I have seen the benefits of carefully planned development. The addition of Linwood Holton Elementary School has encouraged new families. New restaurants, businesses and housing made Scott’s Addition attractive to local residents and tourists. VCU’s planned Athletics Village and the proposed new public park fit the scale of the surrounding neighborhoods and benefit all city residents. In contrast, the proposed casino on the Bow Tie Cinemas property represents a scope and scale that are way out of proportion to thoughtful, long-term growth.
Casinos extract wealth from communities, particularly from people with the least to spend. They have been shown to weaken nearby businesses. They typically hurt nearby property values. Richmond simply should not fall for the latest “get rich quick” approach to development. City Council should say “No” to casinos. If they don’t, then voters should do so in the fall referendum.
Fred Orelove.
Richmond.