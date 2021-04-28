Letter to the Editor, April 29, 2021: D.C. Admission Act is partisan scheme

D.C. Admission Act
is partisan scheme
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
On April 22, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the “Washington, D.C. Admission Act” and it now is before the Senate.
Granting Washington, D.C. statehood violates the U.S. Constitution in several ways. For example, Article 1, Section 8, Clause 17 makes it clear that the U.S. capital is not to be a state and that it is to be directly under Congress' control. Furthermore, Article IV, Section 3, makes it clear that any new state created from the territory of an existing state requires the latter state’s permission to come into existence. Since the capital was created from Maryland, a change in its status would require Maryland’s permission. Additionally, the District of Columbia's statehood violates the 23rd Amendment. The amendment recognizes “an existing district of government of a particular size” with the current District being a “permanent constitutional entity,” thus requiring a constitutional amendment to change the capital’s status.
Therefore, the unconstitutional Washington, D.C. Admission Act is nothing more than a blatantly partisan scheme to benefit the Democratic Party.
Robert Davis.
Spotsylvania.