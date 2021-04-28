Letter to the Editor, April 29, 2021: D.C. Admission Act is partisan scheme

D.C. Admission Act

is partisan scheme

Granting Washington, D.C. statehood violates the U.S. Constitution in several ways. For example, Article 1, Section 8, Clause 17 makes it clear that the U.S. capital is not to be a state and that it is to be directly under Congress' control. Furthermore, Article IV, Section 3, makes it clear that any new state created from the territory of an existing state requires the latter state’s permission to come into existence. Since the capital was created from Maryland, a change in its status would require Maryland’s permission. Additionally, the District of Columbia's statehood violates the 23rd Amendment. The amendment recognizes “an existing district of government of a particular size” with the current District being a “permanent constitutional entity,” thus requiring a constitutional amendment to change the capital’s status.