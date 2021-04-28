Letter to the Editor, April 29, 2021: D.C. as state? 51st star? Perhaps too costly?

D.C. as state? 51st star?

Perhaps too costly?

I am disappointed in the Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives passing a bill to grant statehood status to the District of Columbia — a tiny geographic area that would have two senators and a representative. The founding fathers specifically established our seat of government in a district and not a state. Can you imagine the tremendous cost to replace the current flag with a 51-star flag? Hopefully the U.S. Senate will demonstrate more common sense and reject the bill. Voters who believe this bill is not in the interest of our country should contact their senators.